Weather November 25th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Snow for some, sun for all by end of Wednesday for Newfoundland

It takes the overnight to breach the Longrange Mountains, but some snow is on the way across Central Newfoundland and continues to build along the west coast before skeis clear island wide.

A northwest wind drops the temperature and guides snow from west to east, streamlining through Gander for some potential accumulation.

Higher totals are expected in the Gros Morne region with the first portion of the snowfall getting caught in the higher terrain before making the jump to continue it’s journey and finishing with limited accumulation over the Bonavista Peninsula.

For St. John’s and Metro, it looks like the majority of Wednesday’s precipitation will be bypassed. there may be the odd brief light flurry in the region

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday

Sun and cloud for stable Labrador Wednesday

A cooler start than finish for Labrador come Wednesday.

Through the day we’ll see the winds shift back southwest. It’s not enough to brings any region back above zero.

Some cloud shifts and shapes through the day, but moments of sun touch down right across the Big Land.