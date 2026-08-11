Province takes its turns with rain and sunny breaks Tuesday

Weather August 11th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Passing rain breaks up sun and cloud across Newfoundland Tuesday

A south wind shifts fog to the south-facing side of the island before sunny breaks help burn that off into the late morning and afternoon.

The morning brings drizzle and cloud for a majority of our regions, while the afternoon offers sunny breaks. Rain returns through the southwest coast of the island and spends the day moving west to east while shifting north as well, bringing 3-5 mm of rain with it under the same light south winds.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs Tuesday

On again off again rain pushes across Labrador Tuesday

Labrador sees a similar day to Newfoundland into Tuesday, passing around moments of sun and some opportunities for light rain.

The north coast is limited in its temperature with a light northwest wind compared to the inland’s warmer southwest.