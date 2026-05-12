Rainy Tuesday ahead for large portion of province

Weather May 12th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Rain plagues Newfoundland Tuesday

The rain continues for the West and South Coast of Newfoundland into Tuesday, with the rest of the island joining in as the day unfolds. The coastlines are adding some fog with a south and south east wind, which peaks in the 60-80 km/h range for coastal Avalon Tuesday evening.

By 8 am, the the South Coast, west Coast and Burin Peninsula are into the rain, which is expected to be heavy at times. The wind in the morning and afternoon are manageable at 20-40 km/h from the south.

By noon, the entire island, and into southern Labrador, should be experiencing rain. However, the most eastern regions are likely to experience mostly lighter rain with fog until later into the afternoon with the Metro region specifically seeing heavier rain for the commute home. That rain looks to last into the evening, which is where we can also anticipate the wind to pick up.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs Tuesday

Rain mostly stays south for Labrador Tuesday

Labrador is split between the sun and cloud to start Tuesday morning. By the noon hour, the rain has reached the South Coast, dropping 10-25 mm into Wednesday.

The rain hugs the coastline, travelling as far as Cartwright into the evening, reaching Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday as light rain.