Rainy Friday ahead for most of Newfoundland

Weather May 8th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Wind and rain is what a large portion of the island has instore for Friday. For the eastern side of Newfoundland, it’s pretty well a full day and night of it with totals ranging from 15-50 mm.

Central and Eastern Newfoundland facing rainy Friday

The Western side of Newfoundland got the majority of its rain out of the way Thursday evening, even allowing for periods of sun in parts.

After a quick break for Central Newfoundland, the rain picks up again early Friday morning and spends the day and night falling over the central and eastern regions. The Avalon Peninsula seems to enjoy a brief break in the heavy rain late Friday morning before it returns early afternoon.

Combined with Thursday night, the totals range anywhere from 15-50 mm, with the highest numbers found in the southern-most communities.

The wind spends the day building, peaking at the 80-90 km/h mark on the south eastern side of the island, with coastal communities expected to see the highest wind speeds.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Friday

Labrador spends Friday in sun and cloud

For the most part, Friday in Labrador is spent waiting for the clouds to part with moments of sun for most if not all.

Nain, specifically, has brief moments of wet snow to get through early in the morning before moving on with the day.

The sun arrives first for the South Coast before the clouds finally part in Labrador West to finish the day.