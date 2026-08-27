NTV Weather Update | August 27, 2026 Weather August 27th, 2026 Related Articles August 27, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more August 27, 2026 Beautiful summer’s day in-store for Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday Read more August 26, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 26, 2026 Read more August 26, 2026 Morning rain lingers east before Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes sun back Wednesday Read more August 26, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more August 21, 2026 Improving conditions across Newfoundland and Labrador Friday leads into beautiful weekend Read more