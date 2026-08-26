NTV Weather Update | August 26, 2026 Weather August 26th, 2026 Related Articles August 26, 2026 Morning rain lingers east before Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes sun back Wednesday Read more August 26, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more August 25, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 25, 2026 Read more August 25, 2026 Heavy rain and humidity has parts of Newfoundland under weather alerts into Tuesday Read more August 25, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more August 20, 2026 Mixed bag across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday after damp morning clears for some regions Read more