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NTV Weather Update | August 26, 2026

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Morning rain lingers east before Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes sun back Wednesday
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Heavy rain and humidity has parts of Newfoundland under weather alerts into Tuesday
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Mixed bag across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday after damp morning clears for some regions
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