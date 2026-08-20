NTV Weather Update | August 20, 2026 Weather August 20th, 2026 Related Articles August 20, 2026 Mixed bag across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday after damp morning clears for some regions Read more August 20, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more August 19, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 19, 2026 Read more August 19, 2026 Rain and sun to track for Newfoundland and Labrador’s Wednesday Read more August 18, 2026 NTV Weather Update | August 18, 2026 Read more August 14, 2026 Newfoundland finishes the week with a rainy Friday Read more