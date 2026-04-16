Double digits for some Thursday as the sun breaks through for Newfoundland and Labrador

Weather April 16th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

It takes the morning, but the clouds part and the sun shines through for most of Newfoundland Thursday afternoon. All the while, the island is benefitting from a light south wind that will bring some regions into double digits by mid-day.

Thursday starts with sun and cloud on the west coast and an open sky for portions of the north side of Newfoundland. The only blemish is an early light flurry from Port aux Choix to Flower’s Cove, then it’s off to the races for a lovely, mild day.

By afternoon, a large portion of the cloud parts allowing the sun to shine through and team up with a light south wind to warm things into those spring temperatures.

Day-time highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

Sun and warmer day ahead for Labrador Thursday before snow takes over

There is some extra wind on the north coast for Labrador Thursday morning but acts as an outlier gusting 50-70km/h. This limits the high in that region while the rest of The Big Land enjoys a warmer day with the same south winds as Newfoundland.

It’s shorter lived as a north wind shifts mid-morning, dropping the temperatures as clouds increase. In fact, Cartwright will see a 10 degree drop in as quick as an hour.

The increasing cloud and drop in temperature sets the table for Thursday night and Friday snow moving west to east, kicking off for Labrador city late Thursday evening for 5-10 cm. That system has a back end that moves across Newfoundland Friday as snow, freezing rain and rain.

We’ll have more on Friday’s conditions tonight at 5:30 pm on NTV’s First Edition and at 6:00 pm on the NTV Evening Newshour.