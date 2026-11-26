Weather November 26th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Isolated snow for otherwise calm Thursday in Newfoundland

A day after the first real snow accumulation, most communities across Newfoundland spend Thursday with the sun breaking out of morning cloud.

A west and northwest wind gusting 30-60 km/h across the island keep temperatures limited and a windchill below zero in place from start to finish.

There is some snow coming out of those west winds in the Gros Morne region. It doesn’t make it over the Longrange mountains, though, dropping a reasonable 1-4 cm at it’s foothills.

Other than that, Corner Brook down through to Port aux Basques could see some brief light flurries through the day.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

Sun and cloud the sentiment across Labrador Thursday

Light flurries, for less than 1 cm, fall in Makkovik early Thursday morning while the rest of the coastline welcomes the day with sun.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay is looking at a mix of sun and cloud through the day, limited to a 40% chance of a brief flurry as the day foes on.

Labrador West starts in the cloud which looks to clear just in time to enjoy a sun set.

While the day stats cool, shifting winds into a southwest direction help warm things through the afternoon.