Back at it. Limited totals for Avalon Thursday, higher totals expected further north

Weather February 11th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Well Newfoundland, that was a nice little break from the snow. It returns Thursday as the latest low-pressure system passes through. However, it drops limited totals on the Avalon while more so focusing it’s accumulation across the Northern Peninsula and the south coast of Labrador.

We’ll give you what you came for right off the bat, with the anticipated total ranges above. The Avalon Peninsula is looking at the lowest range, somewhere between three and six centimetres is expected with the snow working its way up and transitioning into rain or drizzle by late morning.

At that time, the snow is starting to wind down along the South Coast and leave the Burin Peninsula as well. Meanwhile, the rest of the island has entered into the snowfall window.

The heaviest snowfall for Central looks to be from 10 am to noon. The higher snowfall rate last’s longer on the Baie Verte and Northern Peninsula which is reflected in the totals. By mid afternoon, that has reduced in Central to a lighter snow or flurry. However, with the temperatures still hovering around zero, there is likely to be some drizzle and freezing drizzle mixed in there as well.

This is the point where the system is going to both push into the south coast of Labrador and use St. Anthony as an anchor point, turning the snow around and dropping a second wave along the West Coast. Thursday’s snowfall for the West Coast is limited to an average of 10 cm, but Friday lingers, bringing another 10-15 cm.

There is a bit of wind that comes with this system. Relatively low, considering the wind we’ve experienced as a province this winter season. The highest gusts range from 55-75 km/h with the middle of that range expanding into coastal Labrador Friday while holding, and building, on the south east side of the island to end the week.

I’ll add again, the temperature dancing the zero mark leads to some drizzle mixed with flurries and freezing drizzle across the island Thursday. This is likely going to make for a wet, heavy snow and a damp shovel. Have fun!