A few showers and cooler temperatures across Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday

Weather May 26th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Damp Tuesday for parts of Newfoundland while the northeast sees big drop in temperature

A moderately weak low-pressure system moves west to east across the southern portion of the island Tuesday, while the wind shifts from the east causing a noticeably cooler day which looks to hold for much of the week.

The rain enters in through Port-aux-Basques during the overnight, reaching parts of the West Coast and the Connaigre Peninsula by 6:00 am. The highest totals will be found along the South Coast, with the threat of a light rain holding throughout the day, with a more consistent, heavier, rain coming and going before tapering off into the evening.

The rain enters the Central region as brief isolated moments of light rain late morning, returning to simple cloud cover early afternoon.

For the eastern side of the island, the rain arrives by mid-morning for the south, only stopping briefly on the north mid-afternoon. Light right does look to hold with cloud and coastal fog through the evening.

Wind keeps Eastern Newfoundland feeling well below seasonal

The wind is the reason for the remaining condition across Newfoundland into Tuesday.

The wind shifts from the east, causing it to feel significantly cooler compared to Monday and brings in some coastal fog. In fact, there’s a wind chill below zero for parts of the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsula.

Meanwhile, along the south, a stronger wind gusting 65-85 km/h moves west to east throughout the day.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Tuesday daytime highs

Rain lingers in Labrador West with diverse amount of cloud for rest of The Big Land Tuesday

The rain began in Labrador West Monday evening and looks to get caught with some crossing wind, stalling in the region and stopping shy of moving further into Happy Valley-Goose Bay. In all, Labrador City and Churchill Falls are looking at under 10 mm remaining Tuesday with the rain turning to light isolated showers.

The daytime ceiling is higher in Labrador for most regions, compared to Newfoundland, thanks to the south wind.