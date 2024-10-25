Water build-up across the Island and several ferry delays

Roads across the island are wet, and water has built up in many areas. Heavy rain and fog are causing reduced visibility. Conditions are fair in Labrador.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates that crossings tonight may also be cancelled. Due to the forecast, trip cancellations may occur on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run.

The MV Astron W is stormbound in port on Fogo Island. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Due to forecasted weather, the MV Marine Eagle is standing by at Gaultois this morning.

Terra Nova is stormbound due to weather. Today, the MV Marine Coaster III will not be making the 8:30 am trip to Pettie Forte. The MV Challenge One is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2022 and 2023 are cancelled and PAL Airlines flight 902 is delayed.

In Deer Lake, Air Canada flights 1546 and 1549 are cancelled, PAL Flight 902 is delayed, and PAL Flight 924 is cancelled.

Flights in Gander are on time.