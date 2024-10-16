Water advisory for Major’s Path and Stavanger Drive area

To facilitate construction work related to the Major’s Path/Portugal Cove Road Improvements project, there will be a water service interruption starting on Monday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m. and ending on Tuesday, October 22 at 6:00 a.m.

Properties along Major’s Path (west of Hebron Way), including International Place, will lose water service. Nearby areas, including Major’s Path (east of Hebron Way), Hussey Drive, R.C.A.F. Road, and sections of Torbay Road, Stavanger Drive, and Aberdeen Avenue will experience low water pressure during this time.

If you experience discoloured water, run the cold water tap in a sink until it clears. If discoloured water persists, contact Access St. John’s by calling 311 or 754-CITY (2489).

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.