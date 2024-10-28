Ward 3 By-Election Vote-By-Mail Due October 30

The deadline to return completed voting kits by mail is Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Residents that miss the mail-in deadline can still cast their vote. Completed kits can be deposited at the green drop box situated outside City Hall up until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

On election day only, Nov. 5, voters may also drop-off completed kits or cast their ballots at a satellite drop-off centre located on the first floor of the Village Mall, 430 Topsail Rd, between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who intend to register to vote at satellite drop-off centre must have acceptable identification available.

Residents of Ward 3 that did not receive a kit should check that they are on the voters list. To determine if you are on the list and/or to register if you are not, visit the Voter Registration Portal. Registered voters can still access a voting kit prior to election day by visiting the Elections Office on the fourth floor of City Hall, 100 Gower Street between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Candidates

The candidates who have been successfully nominated for the Ward 3 By-Election are:

Scott Fitzgerald

Walter Harding

Mark House

Paul Morgan

Greg Noseworthy