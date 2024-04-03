Wanted man arrested following theft in St. John’s Tuesday evening

A theft from a business in the west end of the capital city ended with the arrest of a man who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call of a theft from a business in the west end of St. John’s around 5:00PM on Tuesday evening. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arriving.

An additional call then came from a different location in St. John’s, which helped officers track down the suspect in a vehicle. He was charged with Theft Over $5,000, and he also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest that were executed on him at that time.

The man was taken to HMP lock up to be held for court this morning.