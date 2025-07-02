Police investigating aggravated assault at Da Shed pub, three individuals arrested

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested three individuals — 38-year-old Jennifer Michelin, 21-year-old Tristen Michelin and a youth — in relation to a serious assault that occurred at Da Shed pub in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on June 28.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of an assault involving a weapon that occurred inside the bar. The three suspects fled the area in a truck prior to police arrival. The victim of the assault was transported to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following this incident, as police were conducting this investigation, further reports of crimes involving the same suspects and vehicle, including two residential break and enters and reports of property damage, were received. The described vehicle was located and fled from police at an attempted traffic stop. The truck was located abandoned at a residential property. RCMP Police Dog Services conducted a track which led to the arrest of Jennifer Michelin. Later in the day, the youth was arrested. Tristen Michelin was arrested the morning of June 30.

All three appeared in court on Monday, each charged with the following criminal offences:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Break and enter – two counts

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Flight from police

Mischief under $5000.00 – multiple counts



The youth was released on a number of conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date. Jennifer Michelin and Tristen Michelin appear in court again today.

The assault at the bar, as well as the break and enters and other crimes that followed, were targeted attacks with all parties known to one another. The investigation is continuing.