There will be a virtual ER operating until Friday, April 26 at 8:00 a.m. at the Dr. Y. K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre.

NL Health Services says that due to human resource challenges, on-site emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician.

When a Virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to the ER at Dr. Y. K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre as usual. There will be a health-care professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner by video.