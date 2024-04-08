Virtual ER at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre

A Virtual ER will be operating at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre from today to Wednesday due to human resource challenges.

The Virtual ER will be in place from today 8:00 a.m. to Wednesday, April 10, at 8:00 a.m.

When a virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to the ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary.

The emergency department will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and a respiratory therapist, supported by a physician who will be available virtually.