Update to Services Impacted Due to Adverse Weather

Due to severe weather, urgent care services at Dr. William H. Newhook Community Health Centre in Whitbourne are closed.

All Eastern-Urban and Eastern-Rural zone administrative buildings and community buildings/health sites that do not provide a 24-hour service, with the exception of the dialysis treatment centres located at Mount Pearl Square and Coish Place in Clarenville, are closed today.

Hospitals, the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, long-term care facilities, and other sites with 24-hour operations remain open.

NL Health Services advises patients and clients to check with their health-care provider’s office to confirm that their appointment is going ahead.