Update on fire ban for St. John’s, Mount Pearl, and Paradise

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) wishes to advise all citizens that due to the provincial fire ban that remains in place across Newfoundland and Labrador, until further notice a fire ban continues to be enforced within the Region which includes the City of St. John’s, City of Mount Pearl, and Town of Paradise. This includes backyard firepits, chimineas, charcoal BBQs, and open fires. Propane firepits and BBQs are permitted.



The use of any fireworks (ie. display, consumer, etc) will also be prohibited.

In the meantime, SJRFD are asking people to be fire safe when using propane firepits and barbeques, to keep a hose or fire extinguisher handy and follow manufacturers requirements regarding clearances from combustible materials