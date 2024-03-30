Update on COVID-19 Spring Booster Campaign; Vaccine available until May 1

The Provincial Government has announced that the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine is available as a spring booster dose.

This vaccine is for specific populations identified by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

These populations include adults 65 years of age and older, adult residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors, and those six months of age and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to an underlying condition or treatment.

The vaccine will be available until May 1.

Individuals can book appointments by visiting TimeForTheShot.ca. Individuals can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies.