Uninsured drivers ticketed in Virgin Arm and Marystown

Two uninsured drivers were stopped and ticketed by RCMP on Jan. 29 in the communities of Virgin Arm and Marystown.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Twillingate RCMP stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Virgin Arm. The driver, a 26-year-old man who held a novice driver’s licence, was operating a vehicle without insurance.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., on Columbia Drive in Marystown, police conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, a 44-year-old man, was operating without insurance.

Both drivers were ticketed and the vehicles were seized and impounded.