The U13 Female provincial championships will take place this weekend at five locations across the province.

The AA provincials are scheduled in St. John’s, A provincials are in Placentia, the B/C are combined and will be played in Channel-Port aux Basques, Twillingate New World Island Minor Hockey will be hosting the D category and Paradise will play home for the E/F category.

Under 13 division is made up of players aged 11 and 12 years old.