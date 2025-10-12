Annmarie Boudreau receives prestigious honor from Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada

Uncategorized October 12th, 2025

The Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada (CCEC) has announced that Annmarie Boudreau, CEO of the St. John’s Board of Trade, has been named Executive of the Year for Chambers with between 500 and 999 members.

CCEC’s Executive of the Year Awards are presented to the top Chamber leaders in Canada, with proven excellence in Chamber management and operations, membership retention and growth, financial sustainability, community leadership, and contributions to the Chamber Network and profession.

Boudreau has led fresh member-focused initiatives that highlight local businesses, launched shop-local campaigns that have received national media attention and marketing awards, and successfully overseen

a merger with the Newfoundland and Labrador Employers’ Council. References praised her dedication,

vision and unwavering commitment to the Board of Trade and its members. Over the past two years,

membership has grown by 14.7%.

Under her guidance, the Board of Trade has maintained Accreditation with the Chamber Accreditation Council of Canada – one of only eight local Chambers in Atlantic Canada to achieve the highest national standard in leadership, governance, and operations.