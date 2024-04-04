U18 FEMALE Atlantic Championships set to take place in Corner Brook

The 2024 Under 18 Female Atlantic Championships are set to begin today in Corner Brook.

The event hosted by the Western Warriors and the City of Corner Brook is the premier tournament for U18 female hockey in the Atlantic region. There will be teams from Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador, Hockey Nova Scotia, Hockey Prince Edward Island and Hockey New Brunswick.

From this province, Steers Western Warriors and Tri Pen Ice are competing.

The tournament will run at the Corner Brook Civic Centre from Thursday, April 4th concluding on Sunday, April 7th with the Bronze medal and Championship Games.