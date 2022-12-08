Updated: One sent to hospital following pair of crashes Wednesday evening

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A pair of collisions Wednesday evening resulted in considerable damage to the vehicles involved, and sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were summoned to the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road shortly after 7:00 p.m.. The crash, which caused significant damage to both vehicles, forced the closure of multiple lanes of traffic as personnel worked. Paramedics assessed multiple occupants of the two vehicles, taking one person to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious in nature. Traffic was slowed for close to an hour as the scene was cleared.

The driver of this SUV was not injured after they struck two parked cars on Blackmarsh Road on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. the driver of an eastbound SUV struck a pair of parked vehicles on Blackmarsh Road near Domino’s Pizza. The force of the crash tore the front wheel from the SUV, and left all three vehicles involved with considerable damage. The driver of the SUV was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but was not taken to hospital.