News

Two staff representatives to be appointed to Board of Regents, says MUNFA

By Beth Penney
Published on July 5, 2023 at 8:18 pm

Memorial University’s Faculty Association has learned two staff representatives will be appointed to the Board of Regents. President of the association, Ash Hossain says although it’s been months of waiting, it’s a good first step.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top