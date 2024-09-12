Two drivers observed street racing in Labrador West

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary suspended two drivers and seized two vehicles in connection with street racing in Labrador West.

On Tuesday evening, RNC Patrol Services conducted a speed enforcement operation on the Trans-Labrador Highway in the Labrador West region. Two vehicles were observed traveling westbound in close proximity at a high rate of speed, determined to be over 50 km/h in excess of the speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted a short distance from the area by patrol officers.

The 37-year-old and 39-year-old men who were operating the vehicles were issued a driver’s license suspension and their vehicles were seized from the site of the traffic stop. They were both issued a summary offence ticket for racing on a highway.

Anyone with information related to aggressive or dangerous driving is asked to report it to the RNC in Labrador West at 709-944-7602 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).