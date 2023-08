Two Cruise Ships will visit St. John’s today.

The Zaandam has already arrived in port with 1838 passengers. The ship will depart at 5:00 p.m.

At 8:00 a.m. this morning the Seabourn Quest with 462 passengers is scheduled to arrive. The Seabourn Quest will depart at 6:00 p.m.

The next cruise ship to visit St. John’s is the Silver Shadow, which arrives on Sunday.

Parking is limited on Harbour Drive during cruise ship visits.