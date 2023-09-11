Trinity resident recounts frightening experience during Morocco earthquake

It was supposed to be the opportunity of a lifetime, showcasing this provinces rich geography at a Unesco Global Geo-parks conference in Morocco. But for a group of delegates from this province, it became a harrowing experience they won’t soon forget.

Shawna Prince co-owns and operates Sea of Whales Adventures in Trinity. She was in Marrakesh last week with other delegates from this province and country attending the conference. Prince says she was able to escape her hotel unharmed but the group spent the evening sleeping in grassy areas and near a hotel pool hopeful for no aftershocks.

Prince said they tried to steer clear of rescue and recovery groups rushing to harder hit areas, adding it was a frightening experience that was ever evolving. Prince is on her way home now but credits the Unesco Conference organizers with quick action, pulling off a blood drive on Saturday for attendees who wanted to help in the humanitarian crisis.

Today she is anxious to return home to her husband and family in safe harbour of Trinity. Aid groups are beginning their campaigns for support and resources. Canadians can expect more details on how to help, in the coming days.