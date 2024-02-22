Trial postposed for man suspected of impaired driving causing injury

A St. John’s man charged with injuring his female passenger last summer by driving drunk and crashing his vehicle, has had his trial postponed.

Daniel Ozon appeared in provincial court today by telephone from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary. His five-day trial was supposed to begin next week. However, with a change of lawyers, more time will be needed to allow his new counsel time to review the almost 1,000 pages of disclosure.

The case will be called again next month to set new trial dates. Judge Lois Skanes recommended lawyers speak to court administration to find available time.

The 38-year-old Ozon was reportedly driving an SUV that crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway in the east end of the capital city on June 26, 2023. Police said he ran off, but was found nearby.

A 26-year-old woman, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Ozon faces charges that include dangerous driving causing injury, failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm, impaired driving causing injury, along with breaches of court orders.

Ozon apologized to the judge, noting he had been out of commission for a while because he was in the hospital. He said he had developed an infection while in prison and “almost died” because it turned septic.

“It’s only now I’m coming around,” he told the judge.