Trial begins for St. John’s man suspected of violent home invasions

The trial for a man believed to have been involved in two violent home invasions in St. John’s almost two years ago got underway in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court today.

Jonathan Hurley has pleaded not guilty to almost a dozen charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, break and enter and uttering threats.

It’s alleged that in September 2022, Hurley and another man, Justin Haynes, broke into a home on Beaumont Street and another on Maunders Lane, assaulted the homeowners and stole from them.

On Beaumont Street, Hurley reported attacked a man, stabbing him twice and telling him he’s going to die. The assailants then stole the couple Honda Civic.

Shortly after, Hurley and Haynes were said to have driven to Maunders Lane in the east end of the city and broke into the home of an elderly couple. A 90-year-old man and 88-year-old woman were pushed to the floor and assaulted. The assailants made off with the woman’s purse and jewelry.

Police obtained CCTV footage from a gas station on George Street, where the vehicle was spotted. Records from Atlantic Lottery Corporation indicated lottery tickets were brought using the couple’s credit card.

Search warrants obtained by RNC officers at Hurley’s residence turned up sneakers and a hoodie, which were believed to have been worn by Hurley at the time of the home invasions. Investigators also found the key to the Honda Civic in the garbage. As well, Hurley’s neighbours reported Hurley had tried to sell them jewelry.

When Hurley was first brought before a judge in provincial court after his arrest in September 2022, he held up his middle finger to reporters. Today, he was quiet, but turned away several times from NTV to hide his face.

Justin Haynes pleaded guilty to several vharges last year and received a sentence of five years and seven months in prison.

Hurley’s trial continues tomorrow.