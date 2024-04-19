Travel not recommended across parts of central Newfoundland

Roads are wet on the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and most of the west coast. Roads in central are mostly snow-covered and travel is not recommended in Terra Nova Park, from Notre Dame Junction to Grand Falls-Windsor, Grand Falls-Windsor to Badger, Gander to Notre Dame Junction, Notre Dame Junction to Boyd’s Cove, and the Trans-Canada Highway to Berry Hill Brook.

Across Labrador, roads are generally bare and dry, there with a few icy patches and good visibility.

The MV Legionnaire is in service but off schedule. The Kamutik W is out of service. Marine Atlantic is on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 922 is delayed. At the Gander International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 922 is delayed. Flights are on time at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.