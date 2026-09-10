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Bear sightings increase in Western Newfoundland

Local News, Nature, Traffic, Travel

There has been at least two black bear sightings in both Pasadena and Corner Brook just this week. Bears have been seen around the community, in residential areas and walking trails. The town of Pasadena took to social media advising residents of a bear presence in the area, and are asking residents to urge extreme caution while walking or driving, secure all garbage and other attractants, and most importantly, do not approach or feed the bear.

Photo courtesy: Dorinda Gale

Photo Location: Pipeline trail, Corner Brook

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