Traffic stop results in charges and arrest in St. John’s

At 9:30 p.m. the RNC conducted a traffic stop on Pippy Place in St John’s.

The 47-year-old female driver was charged with operating a vehicle without having a valid insurance policy in place, operating an unregistered vehicle which had expired in 2022, and failing to notify the register of transfer of ownership.

The vehicle was seized and impounded by police.

Officers determined that the 54-year-old male passenger had two outstanding warrants in effect. He was charged in addition with failing to appear and three counts of breaching a release order. The accused was taken into custody and held for court.