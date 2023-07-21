News

Track & field athletes for Team Indigenous NL celebrate accomplishments

Published on July 21, 2023 at 8:16 pm

The closing ceremonies for the 2023 North American Indigenous Games are taking place tonight, in the cultural village in Halifax.

But for Team Indigenous NL, they are still celebrating their accomplishments from this past week, including the 28 track and field athletes from this province. Medelling in 21 events, and bringing home 33 pieces of hardware. 

