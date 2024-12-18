Town of Paradise Presents Budget

The Town of Paradise presented its 2025 budget on Tuesday. The 44.6 million dollar budget maintains the mil rates at 7.4 and 11.5 for residential and commercial respectively along with no changes to the water and sewer fees.

Residents will notice a small increase to the 2025 tax bill, estimated to be $102 per household. The Town will continue to offer the Residential Property Tax Assistance Program and the Seniors Discount.

There were also allocations for new snow-clearing equipment, the town will develop the Trenton Drive Open Space Area and new trails in the Silverbirch Crescent and Morgan Avenue areas.

Work will also be conducted on a new baseball field. The town will fund Metrobus Route 30 to be an all-day service starting next September.

There will be a feasibility study for a swimming pool, continued investment in water and sewer priority list, and allocation for the Infrastructure Reserve Fund.