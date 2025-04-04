Police searching for missing person, Devon Dibbon

The RNC is searching for missing person, Devon Dibbon, reported missing from St. John’s.

The 37-year-old man is described as being approximately 5’2” tall, with a slim build. Dibbon has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on the morning of March 23 in the area of Freshwater Road. Dibbon wears dark rimmed glasses, and was last seen wearing a hoodie, blue jeans, and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Dibbon is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.