Town of Conception Bay South Hosts 2024 Builders Forum

The Town of Conception Bay South has hosted its annual Builders Forum at the Manuels River Hibernia Interpretation Centre.

Everyone from builders, to industry leaders, and government representatives attended the forum to discuss future development in the town. The event also featured various guest speakers.

Last year the town approved three subdivisions and issued approvals in principle for nine subdivisions. Permits were also issued for nearly 500 things like decks, fences, sheds, and accessory buildings, valued at approximately $4.7 million.