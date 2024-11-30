Tourist Accommodations Act Amendments to be implemented

The provincial government recently announced its plan to proclaim into force amendments to the Tourist Accommodations Act.

The new amendments require short-term accommodation hosts who list their primary residences to register with the province. Additionally, short-term rental platforms are also required to register with the province, remove any listing that is not registered and share information about their listings with the provincial government.

The government says these amendments will require all short-term rentals to be registered to provide the government with a more complete picture of the scope of short-term rentals throughout the province.

So far, nearly 2,700 accommodations have been registered.