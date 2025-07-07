News

Legendary N.L. author Earl Pilgrim passes away at 85

July 7, 2025
By Bailey Howard

One of the provinces most celebrated authors, Earl Pilgrim, has died at 85.

Pilgrim is being remembered as a family man, a boxing champion, a retired forest ranger and a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.

