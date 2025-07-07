Legendary N.L. author Earl Pilgrim passes away at 85

One of the provinces most celebrated authors, Earl Pilgrim, has died at 85.
Pilgrim is being remembered as a family man, a boxing champion, a retired forest ranger and a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.
