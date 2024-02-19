Torch Parade hosted in Gander ahead of Winter 2024 NL Games

Celebrations and preparations for the Winter 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Games in Gander are already underway.

To celebrate the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games being hosted in Gander this year, sixteen torch bearers marched to Gander Town hall over the weekend while an audience cheered them on.

1,200 young athletes from all across the province will participate in a week filled with thrilling competition. The games will be held from February 24th – March 2nd.

Tickets are already sold out for the opening ceremonies, which will be held on Saturday February 24th at 7:00p.m. However, tickets are still available for the closing ceremonies, scheduled for 2:00p.m. on Saturday March 2nd.