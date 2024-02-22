Thrive in urgent need of winter boot donations

Thrive, a community group that works to address community gaps, is currently in urgent need of men’s and women’s winter boots to support those in need during the cold months ahead.

Thrive says many individuals are facing the harsh realities of winter without proper footwear. Your donation of winter boots can make a world of difference for someone in need.

If you have any gently used or new winter boots to spare, the public is being asked to consider donating them to Thrive. Donations can be made at 807 Water Street, Monday – Friday 9:00a.m. to 4:30p.m.