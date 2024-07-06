Three students charged with trespassing after MUN orders end to pro-Palestinian encampment

Three students have been charged with trespassing after Memorial University announced Friday the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus can no longer continue.

The RNC says it responded to a request from the university Friday night. Three students were escorted from the Arts and Administration Building. They are each facing a single charge of trespassing and will appear in court at a future date.

The RNC said it respects the right to a peaceful and lawful protest, but has the duty to enforce the law, in this case the Petty Trespass Act.

The university said in a statement that a July 4 inspection by the St. John’s Regional Fire Department resulted in a Fire Prevention Inspection Report that outlined a number of orders around health, life and safety associated with the protesters’ encampment and occupation.

“On the same day, student protesters were notified, via their legal counsel, that they cannot continue to live in a building or camp on grounds meant for work and study,” the university statement said.