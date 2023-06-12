Three people arrested in abduction scheduled to appear in St. John’s court this morning

The three people arrested in connection with the abduction of a 14-year-old girl are scheduled to appear in provincial court this morning for bail hearings.

The girl, whose name is now banned from publication by court order, was reported missing June 2 with police expressing concern for her safety. Last Thursday, police issued an Amber Alert indicating the girl had been abducted.

Wilbur Jerome Crockwell, 72, of New Brunswick faces charges of abducting a person under 16 and luring a child online. Erin Bast, 63, and Frederick Cyril Boone, 69, both from Milltown, are charged with child abduction and conspiracy to do so.

The girl was found unharmed in a cabin on the Bay D’Espoir Highway. Police won’t say what the relationship is between them, but confirmed all parties know each other.

