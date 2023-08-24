Three impaired drivers arrested in the metro area overnight

RNC in the metro area arrested three impaired drivers overnight.

Officers were called to a call of an Impaired Driver in Maddox Cove just after 9:00 p.m. The 74 year old male driver was charged him with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. The male had his driver’s license suspended and his vehicle impounded. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

Ten minutes later officers responded to a call of an Impaired Driver on Pitts Memorial Drive. Police located and stopped the vehicle in Mount Pearl and arrested and charged a 48 year old female driver. She was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. Her driver’s license was suspended and her vehicle was impounded. The accused was released to appear in court at a later date.

At 11:30 p.m. RNC responded to a call of an impaired driver in the Topsail area. Officers completed a brief investigation and arrested and charged a 48 year old male with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. The male had his driver’s license suspended and his vehicle impounded. He was also ticketed for having an open liquor container inside his vehicle. The male was released to appear in court at a later date.