Update: Missing girl found by member of the public

Update: The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have confirmed that the missing child has been found and is safely at home, thanks to a member of the general public, who called spotted girl and called in with her location.

Earlier Story: The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are looking for a missing child in the Kenmount Terrace area of St. John’s. Ana, 13 years old, has developmental delays and may not respond as she is semi verbal. Ana is wearing a gorilla onesie. If you see Ana, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Below is a photo of Ana, provided by the RNC.