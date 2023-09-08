Three cruise ships to visit St. John’s this weekend

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the capital city with three cruise ships scheduled to visit.

The Jewel of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean, is expected to arrive this afternoon around 2:30 p.m. with 2,501 passengers. The ship will depart at 10:00 p.m.

On Saturday Holland America’s Zaandam will be back with 1,838 passengers. The Zaandam will be here from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Finally on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. the Vista, from Oceania Cruises Inc., will visit St. John’s and will leave at 7:00 p.m. There will be 1,321 passengers on board.