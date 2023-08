Three cruise ships will visit St. Anthony this week.

Today the Zuiderdam is in port with a passenger capacity of 1916.

On Tuesday the Carnival Cruises’ Carnival Legend will dock at 7:00 a.m. with a passenger capacity of 2680.

Finally, the Oceania Cruises’ Insignia will visit on Thursday with a passenger capacity of 648.



Drivers are asked to exercise caution on these days.