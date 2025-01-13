Three arrested in St. Anthony drug bust

Three people have been arrested on drug charges following the execution of search warrants at a home in St. Anthony, and another in Goose Cove on January 12.

Two men and one woman, were arrested by St. Anthony RCMP. Forty-three-year-old Ryan Ricks of St. Anthony is charged with numerous criminal offences. The two other individuals remain under investigation.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., RCMP officers with St. Anthony, Roddickton and Port Saunders Detachments, as well as RCMP Police Dog Services, simultaneously executed the search warrants, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, at a home on Cabot Street in St. Anthony and a home on Main Road in Goose Cove.

Upon entry into the St. Anthony home, officers located Ricks actively discarding suspected cocaine. Bags with cocaine residue were located and seized and Ricks was arrested. During the search, officers located and seized a quantity of cash and an elaborate piece of jewellery believed to be proceeds of crime, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and items consistent with drug trafficking.

Ricks attended court on January 13, 2025, and was remanded into custody. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000.00

Possession of ammunition while prohibited

Inside the Goose Cove residence, police located and seized approximately 30 grams of cocaine and other items consistent with drug trafficking. A 59-year-old man and 53-year-old woman arrested at the property and were released from custody. The investigation is continuing with charges anticipated.